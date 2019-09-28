LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The number of lawsuits against Louisville's Omni Hotel and a former massage therapist is growing. Two more women have filed, accusing Colin Stephenson of touching them inappropriately during a massage. That brings the number to seven total lawsuits.

The attorney involved said one of the women came forward after watching WHAS11’s coverage.

The Omni has said it's conducting an internal investigation and is concerned about the claims.

RELATED | Omni Hotel massage therapist accused of unwanted sexual touching

RELATED | Con Huevos Craves to open in Omni

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.