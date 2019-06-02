LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A two-month-old died at Norton Children's Hospital two days after a collision on Blue Lick Road and Freedom Way Monday, February 6.

Yelena Dignora Guezara Hernandez was transported to the hospital in critical condition after the driver of a Ford Crown Vic lost control of the vehicle, crossed into southbound lanes of Blue Lick Road and struck the Nissan Rogue Hernandez's family drove.

She died of blunt force head injuries sustained in the collision. Police do not know how the driver lost control, and are investigating.