Two men are facing charges after police found more than 70 pounds of meth inside a Louisville home.

According to detectives, Nestor Quevedo-Gomez drove a truck from his Colorado home to Miguel Angel Paulet-Kupelian's home in Louisville.

Detectives think the drugs were hidden in the gas tank because they were covered in diesel fuel and the fuel tank of the truck was removed.

Both are charged with drug trafficking and are each being held on a $100,000 bond.

