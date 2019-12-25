LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentucky State troopers are being sued after a gunshot went through their apartment floor and into the apartment below.

It happened at the Oldham Oaks apartments in La Grange in November.

Police say troopers Terry Landon and Dustin Gross thought the gun was empty when it went off.

According to the lawsuit, the bullet narrowly missed the family's 11-year-old daughter.

The family says the troopers did not come down to check on them. They're suing for punitive damages and emotional distress.

KSP officials say the troopers are back on duty while the internal investigation continues.

