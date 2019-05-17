LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Two adults are in critical condition after a house fire in the 1000 block of Beecher Street, in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

Officials said they were unconscious when they were rescued.

The fire was reported at 8:30 a.m. and crews were able to access the house in about three minutes. There was heavy fire damage found at the rear of the house, it appears the fire was coming from a rear bedroom, officials said. It is not a total loss, according to the fire chief.

The chief could not confirm if there were working smoke alarms in the house.

The fire is under investigation.

