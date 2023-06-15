2 GE employees injured during electrical incident

GE is working with the employees and their families to make sure they are receiving proper care.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two General Electric employees were sent to the hospital after being electrocuted while working at Appliance Park Thursday evening.

GE officials said two workers were treated by their onsite medical team and then taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

GE is working with the employees and their families to make sure they are receiving proper care.

"The safety of our employees is always our top priority," spokesperson Julie Woods said.

Assistant Chief Dewayne Hutchens with the Fern Creek Fire Department confirmed it was an electrical incident, and that the call came in around 5:44 p.m.

He added the workers suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The cause is still under investigation according to GE officials.

