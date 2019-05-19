LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people are dead following an accident in the Bradley neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police say the incident happened at Eastern Parkway and South Preston Street around 4 a.m.

According to LMPD’s preliminary report, the driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound on Eastern Parkway at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The male driver and a female passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not yet been identified and no other vehicles were involved.

