ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Two people are dead after a crash in Elizabethtown this morning.

It happened in the 2500 block of Leitchfield Rd. around 11 a.m.

A vehicle traveling east on US 62 skid into the westbound lanes, hitting another car. Both drivers died at the scene.

Check back for updates to this story.

