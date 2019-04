LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead after a single vehicle collision in Old Louisville.

Police responded to a call about a vehicle crashing into a concrete wall Saturday, April 6 at around 10 p.m. Witnesses said the car was speeding, and failing to stop for a stop sign. The vehicle then struck a concrete wall head on.

Both people in the car were wearing seat belts, and were pronounced dead at the scene. Names have not been released.