BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Two people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a home.

Authorities say the vehicle struck the house on Highway 44 East near Proctor Lane just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

That home caught on fire.

Few details were available about the crash, but authorities say the two inside the vehicle died in that crash. Authorities have not yet released their identities.

No one was inside the home at that time.

