LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Two are dead and one person is in custody after a shooting at Taylorsville Road and Hurstbourne at the Stony Brook Kroger.

The scene is under control, according to Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf.

A witness told our partners at Louisville Business First she saw a woman shot in the parking lot--first in the torso, then in the head. Gunshots also were heard inside the store. This witness said police, fire, and EMS surrounded the Kroger.

Another witness told WHAS11, a woman ran out of the Kroger's Click-list doors yelling, "don't enter the store." The witness said she could see people running out of the store's main doors as well, those people were yelling, "shooter, shots fired." That is when this witness said she ran with her kids to their car and then heard more shots being fired.

Police are securing the scene. The Jeffersontown Police are investigating the shooting and Louisville Metro Police Department is aiding the investigation.

MetroSafe said at least one person was transported to the hospital.

The Kroger parking lot is blocked off to traffic at this time. Tully Elementary, which is in the vicinity of this Kroger, dismissed students at their normal times.

Investigation underway after shooting at Hurstbourne Parkway, Taylorsville Road

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS AND THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.

© 2018 WHAS-TV