INDIANAPOLIS — Two men have been arrested for the shootings of two Clark Co., Ind. judges.

According to ABC News, Alfredo Vazquez, 23, and Brandon Kaiser, 41, were allegedly involved in shooting Judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs in the parking lot of an Indianapolis White Castle on May 1.

Adams and Jacobs were visiting Indianapolis for a conference. Witnesses said the two were involved in some sort of confrontation in the parking lot of a White Castle restaurant. The confrontation resulted in the two men being shot and taken to the hospital where they continue to recover.

Larry Wilder, who represents both Adams and Jacobs, has spoken with their families and is expected to brief the media on the latest developments shortly.

