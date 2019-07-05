INDIANAPOLIS — Two men have been arrested for the shootings of two Clark Co., Ind. judges.

Alfredo Vazquez, 23, and Brandon Kaiser, 41, were allegedly involved in shooting Judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs in the parking lot of an Indianapolis White Castle on May 1.

According to Attorney Larry Wilder, who represents the judges, Kaiser was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery, while Vaquez was arrested on charges of assisting a criminal.

Judge Adams and Judge Jacobs were visiting Indianapolis for a conference. Witnesses said the two were involved in some sort of confrontation with the suspects in the parking lot of a White Castle restaurant. The confrontation resulted in the two men being shot and taken to the hospital where they continue to recover.

