LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two Americans earn the top spot of the IronMan triathlon that took over downtown Louisville and parts of Jefferson County.

The first man to cross the finish line was Chris Lieferman who completed the trial in 7 hours and 34 minutes.

Jennifer Spieldenner came in an hour behind Leiferman at 8 hours and 43 minutes.

All competitors of the race rode a bike 112-miles and swam more than two miles in the Ohio River.

Runners have until midnight Sunday to finish the race.

