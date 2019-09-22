LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with the Kentucky Lottery say a Powerball ticket worth $1 million has been sold in the area.

That ticket was sold in Oak Grove, Kentucky and matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball.

Officials say lottery security staff members will do a number of security checks at the retailer where the ticket was sold and will release the name of the retailer once they’re done.

If you have that ticket, lottery officials say you should sign the back of your ticket and keep it in a secure location.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize and it has to be done at their headquarters just west of downtown Louisville.

The winning numbers are 1-9-22-36-68 and the Powerball of 22.

The next drawing is Sept. 25 with a jackpot worth $40 million.

