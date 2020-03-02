FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky company that specializes in storing and processing Kentucky-grown hemp for the purpose of cannabidiol oil extraction and refinement will benefit from a $1 million grant.

Gov. Andy Beshear and the Department for Local Government announced the Community Development Block Grant to Mount Vernon on Tuesday.

Beshear's office said in a news release that the grant is to help local company Kentucky Farmaceuticals develop its business and assist with job creation.

The project is expected to create 50 full-time jobs over the first two years.

