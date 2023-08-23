'Sad to see something like this happen': Restaurant located on Kentucky golf course collapses after fire

The roof of the 19th Hole in Doe Valley was completely engulfed in flames, causing it to collapse and leaving the entire building holding on by a thread.

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A Kentucky golf course is working to reopen after a fire destroyed a local restaurant early Sunday morning.

Meade County Fire District was dispatched to a fire at the 19th Hole restaurant at Doe Valley around 5 a.m.

Officials said the restaurant is a "total loss."

"It's sad to see something like this happen," Justin Amburgey, golf club manager, said. "We had a lot of people in the community and public who loved to come and eat our great food here at the 19th Hole."

Amburgey has been the golf club manager since the restaurant opened in 2021.

He said when he got a call about the fire he never imagined what he would find.

"I didn't expect it to be that crazy," Amburgey said.

He said the roof was completely engulfed in flames, causing it to collapse and leaving the entire building holding on by a thread.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to save the pro shop next door. However, Amburgey said the shop is without power and the golf course is closed until investigations are complete.

"We definitely 100% want to get everybody back on the golf course, but we have to follow all of the guidelines and everything else from insurance," he said.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown at this time, but officials suspect it was an electrical fire.

Moving forward, Amburgey says he's working to get everything back on course -- especially the 19th Hole.

He plans to bring in a job site trailer on Thursday to help restore electricity, and hopes to reopen the pro shop on Friday for VIP members.

