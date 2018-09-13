LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- How much would you pay for a piece of racing history? What if it was owned by the "First Lady" of thoroughbred racing and owner of Triple Crown Winner Secretariat, Penny Chenery?

A 1973 Kentucky Derby program and personal Kentucky Oaks clubhouse box ticket stub that belonged to Chenery just sold for a world-record amount in a recent auction for $11,687.

Secretariat memorabilia has been fetching some serious money at auctions lately.

Earlier this month a horseshoe worn by Secretariat when he won the Kentucky Derby sold for an amazing $80, 736.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV