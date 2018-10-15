LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville's Chickasaw Park will soon be undergoing improvements due to a federal grant.

The National Recreation and Park Association selected Louisville Parks and Recreation to receive a $195,000 award.

Louisville Parks and Rec is one of only 10 organizations to receive the grant.

That money will be used to restore the pond in Chickasaw Park.

Parks and Recreation Director Steve Ghose said in addition to practical reasons for the work, they want to turn the pond into an area that families can enjoy.

© 2018 WHAS-TV