$18M to improve runways at Louisville airports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The funding, announced by Congressman John Yarmuth, will be used for runway and taxiway rehabilitation, lighting, and guidance systems at Louisville’s airports.

The FY2022 Omnibus package Yarmuth helped lead through Congress is what made the funding possible.

It includes over $6 million for runway and taxiway improvements and nearly $12 million to upgrade runway lighting and guidance systems at Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport. Bowman Field will receive also receive over $380,000 for updates to its Airport Layout Plan.

“We must do all we can to improve our transportation and supply chain infrastructure to respond to the challenges of today and prepare for a stronger future," said Yarmuth.

"These investments will help our airports continue to serve as a vital economic engine of our city and region for years to come, so I’m thrilled to have played a role in bringing this federal funding back home to Louisville."

East and West Runways at Muhammad Ali International as well as various taxiways on the airfield will get pavement improvements. The signage and lighting upgrades on the runways will improve visual guidance and safety at the airport.

The upgrades are needed to improve the facilities as officials expect an increase in travel over the next few years.

“This federal aviation funding helps ensure both of Louisville’s airports are prepared for current and future needs,” said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.

An estimated $400 million in improvements are expected at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in the coming years as part of the SDF Next program, an initiative the Louisville Regional Airport Authority is undertaking to ensure the facility meets the needs of the airport’s growing customer base.

