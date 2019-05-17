LOUISVILLE (WHAS11 ) – An 18-year-old was arrested after police said he made threats through social media to use a firearm to carry out an attack at Bullitt Central High School.

Officers learned about the threats on May 16th at 8 p.m. and investigators were able to identify the suspect as Sammy McKinsley Jr. of Louisville. An arrest warrant was obtained and McKinsley was arrested at midnight in the 500 block of N. 19th St. in Louisville.

The warrant was served to McKinsley for terroristic threatening in the second degree. He is lodged at the Bullitt County Jail.

Bullitt County Public Schools increased law enforcement presence at Bullitt Central on Friday, May 17.

The Shepherdsville Police Department expressed gratitude for the tipster who wanted to protect their community and let police know about the threats.

