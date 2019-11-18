LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The 18-year-old Iroquois High School student accused of beating a classmate with autism has pleaded not guilty to second degree assault and criminal mischief.

Damon Simmons made a court appearance over the weekend.

According to arrest records, Simmons and three other students were caught on surveillance video entering a bathroom after the victim, who was later found in a pool of blood.

The victim also suffered a fractured jaw and had several teeth knocked loose, which needed surgery.

Simmons’ bond is set for $25,000.

