18-year-old accused of bringing loaded handgun near Shelbyville elementary school

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old is being accused of bringing a loaded handgun near a Shelbyville elementary school Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, officers with the Shelbyville Police Department were dispatched to a North County subdivision on a report of a person "threatening family members" with a handgun around 1:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said the subject, later identified as 18-year-old Joseph Nickerson, had traveled north towards two local schools.

Police said Nickerson cut through multiple backyards and was seen in the area of Painted Stone Elementary School.

Several officers went into the area to "ensure school safety" and "cut off trail areas" that would allow Nickerson to escape.

The news release states a school resource officer was outside with a group of children, but made sure they were all brough inside safely. The school principal then began proper lock down procedures.

Even though the incident wasn't a direct threat to the school, it was close enough in proximity for the school to take extra precautions.

Officers said Nickerson had a 9 mm Taurus handgun with 15 live rounds loaded into the weapon's magazine.

Police were able to figure out that he had entered school property by going along the front part of the school grounds, before turning towards a path that led behind a neighborhood close by.

Nickerson was arrested without incident, and authorities said he is currently booked at the Shelby County Detention Center with felony charges.

