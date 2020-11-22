17 young Louisvillians chosen for One Love Youth Implementation Team

Mayor Fischer said the team will bring their perspectives and develop leadership skills that will help Louisville heal and transform.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer has announced the new members of the One Love Louisville Youth Implementation Team.

It’s a one-year advisory board to the mayor created in 2015.

The 17-member board gives younger Louisvillians a voice on matters impacting them and their communities. They will collaborate with the Mayor’s Office to build advocacy skills and become more civically engaged.

Each represent various districts of Metro Louisville.

Members of the board will also help with the 2021 Youth Violence Prevention Week which takes place in April.

Fischer said the team will bring their perspectives and develop leadership skills that will help Louisville heal and transform.

Here are the members of 2020-2021 One Love Louisville Youth Implementation Team:

Fadumo Abdullahi, University of Louisville, Metro Council District 6

Nigel Blackburn, JCTC, Metro Council District 5

Haley Brents, University of Kentucky, Metro Council District 5

Ayomide David, Waggener High School, Metro Council District 9

Emily Gordon, Ballard High School, Metro Council District 2

Emily Hodge, Ballard High School, Metro Council District 26

Shari Joseph, Fern Creek High School, Metro Council District 22

Marray Lewis, Ballard High School, Metro Council District 24

Avdullahi Otun, The Academy at Shawnee, Metro Council District 21

Solyana Mesfin, Iroquois High School, Metro Council District 19

Chris Nuckols, University of Louisville, Metro Council District 12

Erica McPheeters, Central High Magnet Career Academy, Metro Council District 22

Milayzia Shouse, Ballard High School, Metro Council District 11

Imani Smith, Centre College, Metro Council District 11

Christopher Stafford, Pleasure Ridge Park High School, Metro Council District 14

William Stone, Ballard High School, Metro Council District 9

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.