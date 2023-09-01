17-year-old Kentucky girl missing; last seen near Taylorsville Lake State Park

Spencer County police are searching for Sophie Stump, who was last seen near Taylorsville Lake State Park on Aug. 30.

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. — Police in Kentucky are searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Spencer County on Wednesday.

Sophie Stump was last seen on Aug. 30 at around 9:30 p.m. near Taylorsville Lake State Park.

If you have seen her, you are asked to call Spencer County Sheriff's Office at (502) 477-5533 or 911 immediately.

