17-year-old Kentucky girl missing; last seen near Taylorsville Lake State Park

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. — Police in Kentucky are searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Spencer County on Wednesday.
Sophie Stump was last seen on Aug. 30 at around 9:30 p.m. near Taylorsville Lake State Park.
If you have seen her, you are asked to call Spencer County Sheriff's Office at (502) 477-5533 or 911 immediately.
