LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A 16-year-old is recovering after a shooting in South Louisville.

Metro Police responded to the intersection of 4th Street and Winkler Avenue around 8:17 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they located the male victim who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

