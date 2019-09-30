LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police confirm they are conducting a death investigation after a 15-year-old, who was working for a vendor at Louder Than Life, died on September 28.

According to investigators, it appears to have been a medical situation. No foul play is suspected.

The teen was transported to the hospital where she died.

Check back for updates to this ongoing story.

