LMPD: 15-year-old injured in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenage boy is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sale Avenue.

The 15-year-old victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.

