LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juvenile has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Fern Creek. It happened in the 5500 block of Delmaria Way.

According to police, the victim is a 14-year-old girl. She is in critical condition. It is not clear what led to the shooting.

WHAS11 has a crew at Norton Children's Hospital to gather information as it becomes available. Check back for updates to this developing story.

This comes one day after a seven-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her 11-year-old brother in Shively. She remains in critical condition.