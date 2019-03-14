LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Fern Creek. It happened in the 5500 block of Delmaria Way.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl accidentally shot herself in the head when she grabbed a pillow in her living room that had a gun under it.

WHAS11 will comtinue to update as more information becomes available. Check back for updates to this developing story.

This comes one day after a seven-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her 11-year-old brother in Shively. She remains in critical condition.