LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police say a 14-year-old boy has died after he was involved in an accident in Henry County.

Police say Colston Melton was pronounced dead at the hospital last week.

According to police, 8 people were injured when two cars crashed head-on on LaGrange Road near Jackson Road on March 13.

Two drivers and Colston had to be airlifted to nearby hospitals, the other 5 juveniles injured were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital.

Kentucky State Police say the investigation into this accident is ongoing.