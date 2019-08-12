LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Matthews Police have released the results of their retail blitz.

A spokesperson told WHAS11 News they arrested 14 people, cited 8 and ten others were charged with shoplifting.

Officers also recovered $2,000 in stolen property.

The blitz was a joint effort between St. Matthews Police, Louisville Metro Police and the Kentucky Retail Crime Association.

“Throughout the retailers here in Louisville, Kentucky, there’s millions of dollars every year to boosters and thefts,” Chief Barry Wilkerson said.

As part of the blitz, police monitored shopping areas like Shelbyville Plaza and Mall St. Matthews.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.