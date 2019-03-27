FRANKFORT, Ky. — A steel company has announced it will build a $1.35 billion mill in a rural Kentucky county.

Nucor Corp. said Wednesday it will build the new steel plate facility at Brandenburg. Nucor's project in the Meade County community about 45 miles southwest of Louisville is expected to create 400 jobs. The company says the average salary will be about $72,000 per year.

The announcement came shortly after Kentucky economic development officials approved about $40 million in state incentives for Nucor.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority voted in favor of the incentives during a special meeting.

Gov. Matt Bevin was among state and local officials attending the economic development announcement in Brandenburg.

“Nucor is a proven, longtime corporate citizen in Kentucky and a key partner in our world-class primary metals industry,” Gov. Bevin said. “We are grateful for the company’s decision to construct a new state-of-the-art mill in Brandenburg. This massive project will transform the region’s economy and provide high-quality jobs to Kentuckians for generations to come. Thanks to Nucor’s strong commitment to the commonwealth, we are taking another momentous step toward solidifying our reputation as America’s engineering and manufacturing center of excellence.”

RELATED: Study examines Louisville 15 years after city and county merger

RELATED: New construction, trade jobs help lower Kentucky's unemployment rate

RELATED: River Ridge selling 82 acres for huge commercial development