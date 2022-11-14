Where to catch '13' the musical in Louisville

The cast is composed entirely of local teenagers.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "13" the musical aims to open up a new dialogue for kids and parents.

This production put on by ACT Louisville Productions will perform seven times between Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.

With a cast composed entirely of teenagers and set to an unforgettable pop rock score, 13 is a musical about fitting in and standing out.

The musical follows 13-year-old Evan Goldman as he moves from New York City to Indiana, trying to make friends along the way. This coming-of-age musical is about discovering that “cool” is sometimes where we least expect it.

Performers tell WHAS 11 they hope all ages will leave feeling better informed and understood.

“What the main message is getting adults or maybe kids the same age, the pros and cons of being a 13-year-old. Its one of the toughest ages to be alive," One performer said. "I think were trying to get the message that every 13-year-old is trying to say to their parents, friends, siblings.”

Local talent are expected to bring the musical to life at the Studio 1A Theatre located on the first floor of St. Matthews Station (3900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207).

13 The Musical Showtimes

Sunday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Theatre-lovers are able to purchase tickets by phone, online or at the box office Monday-Thursday at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Premium seats cost $50 and General Admission seats cost $25 before taxes and service fees, according to ACT Louisville's website.

Catch all 20 talented, young performers contributing to this show.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.