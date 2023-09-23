More than 10 families displaced after apartment fire in Fern Creek

Approximately 30 firefighters evacuated residents and brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 10 families are displaced after an apartment fire in Fern Creek early Saturday morning.

Fern Creek Fire & EMS, along with Jeffersontown Fire and Okolona Fire, responded to an apartment fire in the 5000 block of Hames Trace around 5:00 a.m.

Officials said there was "heavy fire" coming from the top floor patio door and attic area of the 3-story apartment building.

According to a news release, approximately 30 firefighters evacuated residents and brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.

A few residents were evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but there were no injuries reported.

Officials said the building suffered "heavy fire damage" in 2 units, and 10 other units suffered "moderate water and/or smoke damage."

The release states that 12 families have been displaced, and the Red Cross will be helping those families with temporary shelter as needed.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

