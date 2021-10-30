12 new graduates added to Louisville jail staff amid continued officer shortage

The most recent class of a dozen officers says the academy was rigorous, knowing full well the path forward could come with an even bigger gut check.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twelve new corrections officers will start work at Louisville's jail on Sunday. The graduates were all sworn in by a judge on Zoom Friday afternoon.

The problem, union leaders say they’re still losing nearly three times as many as they’re bringing in.

WHAS11 spoke with a few of them, who acknowledged the realities of what could be an uphill climb ahead.

Michael Livingston, father of five, graduated top of his class. He says he now has the time to do something he feels he's been called to do.



"I try not to let it affect me. It's buzz, there's always going to be talk -- good and bad," Livingston said.

They’ve heard the horror stories from inside Louisville’s jail shared by union leaders and former jail employees themselves.

Regardless, they say they’re determined to serve.

"For me, that's an opportunity I see -- challenge," Livingston said.

And those training them, like Corrections FOP Lodge 77 spokesperson Officer Tracy Dotson, tell us the graduates are ready for what's coming.

"We tell them, 'You are here to fix what you're hearing,'" Dotson said.

Controversy continues to circle around the facility. Workers demanding better pay and a fix to what they call abysmal conditions inside.

They’re majorly short bodies: 135 vacancies as of Wednesday.

"It's a constant uphill climb," Dotson said.

And most recently, Louisville Corrections FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson told us 61 employees have quit so far this year, compared to only 22 hired -- that includes the ones who graduated.

"You're glad to see 12 more people come, but you wish it was 50," Dotson said.

Johnson wants a pay increase from the current $17.41 hourly starting wage to $24 an hour. The Corrections union is putting pressure on Metro Council to make it happen, all while pleading that director Dwayne Clark has let them down.

As for the officers just sworn in, there's hope.

"There is a rough patch. Things are a little tough right now, but I know that it's not going to be that way forever. I do believe we're at a turning point and things are about to get better," Livingston said.

And for Livingston, there's appreciation for the opportunity.

Metro Corrections FOP leaders say the new officers will start Sunday, and for around 30 days, they will work and train alongside field training officers (FTOs).

