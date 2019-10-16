LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tonight, you're invited to welcome home 110 veterans from the last Honor Flight Bluegrass of the year.

It's a special trip for our largest group of local Vietnam veterans, in honor of their return to Bardstown 50 years ago and for their comrades who did not make it home. Of the 93 who served in Vietnam, 35 are from Bardstown with Battery C, known as the Sons of Bardstown. Their unit suffered the greatest loss of any other small town in America at the time.

This is the first time Honor Flight Bluegrass is sending an entire unit who fought together on an Honor Flight.

It's also sending 10 WWII Veterans to their memorial, one of whom is a 94-year-old Marine who fought at Iwo Jima. Another is a 95-year-old who flew on 35 missions on a B-17 from England to Germany. Seven Korean War Veterans are also on board.

You can help welcome them home around 9:30 Wednesday evening.

