There are 11 best practices the firefighters are urged to take when it comes to preventing firefighter cancer:

STEP 1: All protective equipment must be worn throughout fire incident, including salvage and overhaul.

STEP 2: A second hood should be given to all entry-certified personnel in the department.

STEP 3: Once Firefighters have left a fire scene they are urged to begin immediate decon of protective equipment.

STEP 4: Once step four is complete, the exposed skin areas of the body (neck, face, arms, and hands) should be wiped off immediately using wipes. The wipes need to remove as much soot as possible from the exposed areas as soon as possible.

STEP 5: Change your clothes and wash them after exposure to combustible products or other contaminants.

STEP 6: Shower as soon as possible after being exposed to combustible products or other contaminants.

STEP 7: Protective equipment should never be in the kitchen, sleeping areas or in a household.

STEP 8: Wipes or soap and water should also be used to decontaminate and clean apparatus firefighter crew areas including seats regularly and especially after crews were exposed to products of combustion.

STEP 9: Firefighters need to get a physical every year. Early detection is key.

STEP 10: Tobacco products of any variety, including dip, e-cigarettes, should never be used at any time, on or off duty.

STEP 11: Documentation must be made of every fire or chemical exposures on incident reports and personal exposure reports.

