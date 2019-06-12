LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation will be closing the historic bridge tunnel in Tyler Park underneath Baxter Ave Dec. 9 to begin construction on a new accessible walkway.

Walkway construction set to be completed in Spring 2020.

Construction began on the $1.1 Million Tyler Park Restoration Project in May. As a part of the Master Plan implementation, the historic tennis courts were refinished this summer, a new sprayground installed this fall, and construction is in progress on the new playground and restrooms, both scheduled to be completed in early 2020.

The new walkway will allow those commuting in strollers, wheelchairs, and bicycles to access both sides of the park safely while also offering enhanced vistas through the historic bridge. The new design will better control stormwater to prevent flooding.



Although the tunnel will be closed, both sides of the park remain open. A celebration of the completion of the entire project will be scheduled for Spring 2020, once construction on the walkway is complete.

