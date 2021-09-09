11 Indiana BMV branches temporarily closed over staffing

The central Indiana branches that are temporarily closed are in Danville, Indianapolis, Greenfield and Pendleton.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is blaming staffing shortages for a decision to shut down 11 license branches around the state for at least the next four weeks.

The closures began Tuesday and are scheduled to last through Oct. 2.

BMV spokeswoman Christine Meyer said action was needed to reallocate workers to the agency's 118 other branches.

Meyer said about 12% of BMV branch jobs haven't been staffed on a daily basis because they are unfilled or the worker is out because of COVID-19 precautions.

Multiple BMV branches will temporarily close beginning Sept. 4. For current branch hours and closures visit on.in.gov/branch. We are actively hiring at most branches across the state. To apply, visit on.in.gov/bmvcareers. Posted by Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

The branches temporarily closed are in Alexandria, Danville, Evansville, Indianapolis, Greenfield, Nappanee, New Albany, New Haven, Pendleton, Schererville and Walkerton.

The Indiana BMV said it is actively hiring at most branches across the state.