Christmas came early! 106.9 brings back all-day holiday music

The radio station decided to "start the Christmas season early" this year by playing holiday tunes 24/7 through Christmas night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your jingle bells and your boughs of holly ready - 106.9 Play (WVEZ) has decided to welcome the Christmas season early this year. The radio station officially "flipped the switch" to its 24/7 Christmas music format Monday morning.

On 106.9, listeners can enjoy a combination of modern and classic holiday tunes at any time of the day now through Christmas night. This year's launch comes almost a full month earlier than last year's, but the station decided that everyone needed a little Christmas cheer.

“With 2020 being such a negative year in a lot of ways, we wanted to give the city of Louisville something positive," said Operations Manager Cagle.

To all the Scooge's and Grinch's who say it's too early, Cagle hopes they will view the move as an "early Christmas present."

"We aren't rushing the season ... we are rushing the end of 2020!"

106.9 Play is part of SummitMedia and is known as Louisville's adult contemporary station.

