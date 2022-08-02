$100,000 donation in honor of late son helps renovate two west Louisville parks

Charles Young Park and Portland Park now have refurbished basketball courts. LaPorte Park and E. Leland Taylor Park also have renovation projects underway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some west Louisville parks are getting some tender loving care with a generous donation of $100,000 from David Kueber, a Planet Fitness franchisor and co-founder of Sun Tan City.

According to a press release, Kueber and his family made this donation in memory of his son, Kyle Kueber, who died in a tragic accident while making improvements to his home in Vietnam on June 17, 2019.

Kyle grew up in Anchorage, Kentucky and graduated from Trinity High School in 2010, according to his obituary.

"Two of Kyle’s greatest passions were basketball and serving others, especially children,” Kueber said. “It’s our family’s hope that these improvements will give children of all ages a safer place to play the game of basketball and make memories that last a lifetime.”

A portion of the donation has already been used to complete upgrades to basketball courts in Charles Young and Portland Parks.

Kids in the Portland neighborhood had drawn their own basketball lines on a concrete slab in Charles Young Park, according to Louisville Parks and Recreation.

Now both parks have new or refurbished basketball goals and fresh pavement and striping, according to the release.

“We want to thank the entire Kueber family, as well as Planet Fitness, for their generosity in a time of such personal tragedy,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “The investments in our community will forever remind us of Kyle and his own generous spirit.”

Renovation projects in Laporte Park in Portland and E. Leland Taylor Park in Shawnee will also be funded using the Keuber family donation. Community members should expect to see a newly striped basketball court and new nets by fall this year.

Whatever is left of the $100,000 donation will be used on other projects in other parks, according to the release.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.