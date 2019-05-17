LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Papa John’s partnered with the Jamon Brown Foundation to donate $5,000 to help keep pools open for Louisville families.

The pizza company stepped up when Mayor Fischer announced four pools would not open due to budget cuts.

Brown’s new team, the Atlanta Falcons, are matching the donations for a total of $10,000. Danny Mosby with the foundation said it is part of their mission to help at-risk youth.

