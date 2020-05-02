LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County girl can now work on her motor skills at home and school thanks to a generous donation.

Hilary Patel, a 10-year-old student at Church Park School, faces challenges with moving every day. According to her physical therapist, Hilary has a disorder which can trigger seizures and affects her movement.

Two organizations, Kiwanis Club of Louisville and AMBUCS, stepped in to provide Hilary with a specialized bike which will help her development.

Hilary and her parents are very thankful for the gift. Her parents said she loves bikes and her new set of wheels will allow her to be more active outside.

