LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police in Nelson County are investigating after a 10-year-old boy drowned in New Haven.

According to the Kentucky Standard, the boy’s body was recovered in the Rolling Fork River just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities believe the boy was playing or swimming in the area but it’s unclear how the incident happened.

The boy’s name has not yet been released until further family notification.

