GUTHRIE, Ky. — A one-year-old boy from western Kentucky has died after being mauled by his family’s dog.

According to police, the boy was playing on the floor with a ball when the dog, a pit bull mix, mauled the child. First responders found deep cuts on the boy’s head, chest and neck. He later died at the hospital.

The child’s grandmother also suffered injuries while trying to stop the attack.

Police believe the dog’s behavior may have been triggered by a thunderstorm.

