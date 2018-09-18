LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A toddler has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Valley Station Tuesday.

Metro Police responded to a home in the 6100 block of Ashby Lane around 5:15 p.m. after the child was apparently hit while in a driveway at that residence.

The child was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Police say the Homicide Unit will handle the investigation because the incident occurred on private property and not a public roadway.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WHAS-TV