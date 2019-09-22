LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has been sent to the hospital following a single vehicle crash in Shepherdsville.

Emergency crews responded to I-65 near the 114-mile marker around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Shepherdsville Police say a Jeep Wrangler struck a concrete barrier, rolled over and came to rest in the center lane.

The driver was not injured but their passenger was taken to University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the area was closed for an hour while the scene was cleared.

