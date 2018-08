LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot in the 400 block of M Street on Aug. 25.

LMPD said a man in his twenties was found dead, with an apparent gunshot wound, in the South Louisville area around 12:45 p.m.

The shooting victim was outside an alley and it is not known if he was a resident of the area, according to LMPD.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspects. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

