ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One lucky Kentucky Lottery player in Elizabethtown purchased a ticket matching all five white ball numbers, winning $1 million.

The player purchased the ticket for last night's Mega Millions drawing in Elizabethtown.

The winning numbers from last night's drawing were: 27-28-32-41-69 with a Mega Ball of 12.

Security staff from the lottery will execute security checks at the retailer before disclosing the name of the store.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday stands at $470 million.

